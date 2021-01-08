Tulsa County Assessor's Office works most deeds since 2017

The Tulsa County Assessor's Office worked 31,632 deeds in 2020, the most since 2017.

Last year's number exceeded the figure for 2019 (31,458) and was 318 shy of those pored over in '17.

Tulsa County Assessor John A. Wright said an indication of the stability of the county's real estate market is reflected in the number of documents filed annually that affect title to real estate. The assessor's office examines those documents for ownership, legal descriptions and other property changes for accuracy when providing the tax roll to the Treasurer’s Office each year.

The official repository for property ownership resides with the County Clerk’s Office.

"Despite the initial impact of COVID-19 to the real estate market, the low interest rates, market adaptations to allow commerce to continue and the ongoing interest in owning a home, the activity this year has ended consistent with several previous years," Wright said in a statement.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.