Tulsa continues to have lowest average gasoline prices in U.S.

Tulsa continues to have the lowest average gasoline price in the U.S. amid many areas of the country with prices well over $4 per gallon.

Tulsa's average price was $3.70 per gallon on Sunday, according to Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey. The city also had the lowest average price in mid-March, according to the survey.

The price at Tulsa-area QuikTrips was $3.67 per gallon on Monday, according to gasbuddy.com, a fuel price-tracking service.

The average U.S. gas price dropped 6 cents over two weeks to $4.37, according to the survey.

The decrease came after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.

The price at the pump is $1.42 higher than it was a year ago.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $7.94 to $105.96 a barrel Monday.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $5.16 a gallon, down 4 cents over two weeks.

Tight supplies, high demand and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have all caused gas prices to spike to their highest level in years.

Some states, such as Maryland and Georgia, have temporarily waived their state gasoline taxes to reduce the burden on consumers.

Other states are considering similar actions, and some members of Congress have called for suspending the federal gas tax.

However, a national analyst said those measures are having a counter-effect.

"States must think of a different approach to helping motorists in regards to #gasprices," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, tweeted Monday.

"Tax holidays are boosting demand and putting additional upward pressure on price. Consumption must be cut for realistic price drops.

"Unpopular, but it's the only thing that will work. ... Gas tax holidays are boosting gasoline demand," De Haan said, noting demand has gone up about 8.7% nationally while it has spiked 13% in Georgia and 26.2% in Maryland.

The time frame he referenced was comparing demand from Feb. 18 to March 18 to the period from March 19 to 27.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.