Tulsa construction company makes national trade group's top performing companies list
Tulsa construction company makes national trade group's top performing companies list

  Updated
Manhattan Construction 2 (copy)

Manhattan ranks 37th on Associated Builders and Contractors’ "2021 Top Performers"  list and 22nd on the "Top 100 General Contractors" list.

 Tulsa World file

For the third consecutive year, Tulsa-based Manhattan Construction Company has been named to a national trade organization's top performing companies list.

Manhattan ranks 37th on Associated Builders and Contractors’ "2021 Top Performers"  list and 22nd on the "Top 100 General Contractors" list, which recognizes ABC member contractors’ in safety, quality, diversity, project excellence and special designations, ranked by work hours.

Published as a supplement to Construction Executive magazine, the ABC Top Performers lists identify the Top 200 Performers, Top General Contractors, and Top Trade Contractors by several categories, all of which have earned the elite Accredited Quality Contractor credential, as well as the Top Performers With Special Designations.

Manhattan Construction Company is a 15-time ABC Accredited Quality Contractor (AQC) and a nine-time STEP Diamond Safety Award Winner, the program’s highest recognition level. Manhattan also earned the 2021 ABC National Safety Pinnacle Award.

