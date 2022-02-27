Tulsa company works with Devon Energy on renewable energy project

In addition, the design incorporates data generated from Devon’s existing platforms, then uses predictive analytics and insights to ensure that the renewable energy is being used efficiently.

Projects such as this one help the industry move toward achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions for direct and indirect sources by 2050.

“Renewables can drive responsible growth in the traditional energy sector,” Chad Cagle, Omnia’s co-founder, said in a statement. “Our approach combines experience, data analytics and renewable technologies to deliver sustainable energy transformations for oil and gas companies.”

Cagle said an importance part of the process has been Devon’s preference toward employing technology driven solutions for complex problems that require innovative solutions. Because of that approach Omnia has been able to develop other applications for solar energy in the upstream space.

Cagle also noted the tremendous backlogs of large-scale renewable projects seeking interconnection agreements with various utilities.