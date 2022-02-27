Tulsa company works with Devon Energy on renewable energy project

A local energy solutions developer is partnering on a project with Oklahoma-based Devon Energy Corp.
Omnia Midstream Partners, LLC recently announced a development agreement to integrate renewable energy into the operations of Devon’s state line field in the Delaware Basin in west Texas and southeast New Mexico.
The project will include significant benefits for the producer’s stakeholders through carbon emissions reduction, competitively priced electricity, economic value in the investment and improved well run-time from a self-generated, emission-free source of electricity that will enhance the stability of its private electric grid.
Omnia Midstream worked with Devon to integrate emissions-reducing renewable energy and battery storage into its power supply to supplement a highly dynamic upstream and midstream power demand. Omnia specializes in creating sustainable environmental solutions for upstream and midstream energy operations.
The project integrates photovoltaic and battery technologies into the company’s upstream oil and gas operations to reduce emissions and improve efficiency across the business. Design of the project incorporates U.S.-made solar panels, inverters and battery storage to support dynamic power demand on the company’s private electric grid.
In addition, the design incorporates data generated from Devon’s existing platforms, then uses predictive analytics and insights to ensure that the renewable energy is being used efficiently.
Projects such as this one help the industry move toward achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions for direct and indirect sources by 2050.
“Renewables can drive responsible growth in the traditional energy sector,” Chad Cagle, Omnia’s co-founder, said in a statement. “Our approach combines experience, data analytics and renewable technologies to deliver sustainable energy transformations for oil and gas companies.”
Cagle said an importance part of the process has been Devon’s preference toward employing technology driven solutions for complex problems that require innovative solutions. Because of that approach Omnia has been able to develop other applications for solar energy in the upstream space.
Cagle also noted the tremendous backlogs of large-scale renewable projects seeking interconnection agreements with various utilities.
“By focusing on our client’s specific, smaller-scale, operational needs downstream of the utility meter, we can quickly implement a solar and battery solution to improve reliability, runtime, reduce operating costs, and most importantly reduce carbon footprint without the lengthy approval process necessary for larger scale projects,” he said.