Tulsa company makes Fortune magazine's Best Workplaces list
A Tulsa-based company has been named to Fortune magazine's 2021 list of Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production.

Making the annual list for the second time was Enovation Controls, a display and control solutions company for engine-driven equipment and vehicles.

The list is based on more than 220,000 employee surveys conducted by Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture. The survey captures overall employee experience, including sentiment about growth and development, as well as company values, innovation and leader effectiveness.

Enovation Controls was ranked sixth in the 2021 rankings of small and medium-sized (fewer than 1,000 employees) manufacturing and production companies.

