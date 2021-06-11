Tulsa company announces collaboration to expand carbon-neutral oil platform

Tulsa-based Getka Group has announced a collaboration to expand carbon-neutral platforms across Getka's energy assets.

The collaboration with Australian-based Macquarie Group and its commodities and global markets division will build upon Getka’s solar energy projects announced in the United States and further expand Getka’s Zero Impact strategy, with Macquarie providing carbon services in respect to Getka’s terminal expansion at Cushing.

Getka said it's committed to make its terminal operations fully carbon neutral. It has designed and invested in a combination of operational efficiency improvements and proprietary patent-pending tank designs to reduce emissions associated with the movement and storage of hydrocarbons.

"By leveraging Macquarie’s carbon services to offset any residual emissions, Getka believes that its terminal will be the first carbon-neutral oil storage terminal in the world," Dariusz Cichocki, chairman and CEO of Getka Group, said in a statement.

