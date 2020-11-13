Tulsa business owners celebrated during Global Entrepreneurship Week at 36 Degrees North

A panel discussion entitled "Why Tulsa for Entrepreneurs?" at 36 Degrees North will be part of Tulsa's observance of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW), which kicks offs locally Saturday.

Created in 2008 and powered by the Kansas City, Missouri-based Kauffman Foundation, Global Entrepreneurship Week is a celebration of the innovators and job creators who launch startups that bring ideas to life, drive economic growth and expand human welfare.

In the United States alone, nearly 5,000 events, activities and competitions are planned. The full schedule of events at 36 Degrees North, Tulsa's "Basecamp for Entrepreneurs," can be found at www.36degreesnorth.co/gew.

The "Why Tulsa for Entrepreneurs" is scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at 36 Degrees and features four local panelists: Jessica Lozano; Clay Holk; Hannah Demuth and Charity Marcus.

Lozano is the Latino outreach specialist for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma. Holk serves as the Coronavirus Relief Funds Program Manager for the City of Tulsa, and Demuth is on the board of Tulsa's Young Professionals (TYPROS) as crew leader for business development. Marcus, founder of Avenu PR and Avenu Consulting, is political strategist, communications professional and community advocate.