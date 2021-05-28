Tulsa builder recognized with national award

A local builder has received the National Association of Home Builders' Young Professionals Award for Region D.
John Madden, founder and owner of J Madden Homes in Tulsa, was honored during a virtual awards ceremony.
He is an active member at the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa and has chaired numerous local committees, including Workforce Development, the Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show and the Green Building Council.
Rhett Morgan
Staff Writer
I'm in my fourth decade as a reporter. I cover real-estate development, manufacturing, aerospace, entrepreneurship and all other topics related to the Work and Money section.
