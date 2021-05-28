 Skip to main content
Tulsa builder recognized with national award
A local builder has received the National Association of Home Builders' Young Professionals Award for Region D.

John Madden, founder and owner of J Madden Homes in Tulsa, was honored during a virtual awards ceremony.

He is an active member at the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa and has chaired numerous local committees, including Workforce Development, the Greater Tulsa Home & Garden Show and the Green Building Council.

