Tulsa Boat, Sport & Travel Show preparing for Feb. 1 launch

The Tulsa Boat, Sport & Travel Show is gearing up for its 65th edition.
The seven-day event runs Feb. 1 through Feb. 7 at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. Showcased will be the latest trends in boating, recreation vehicles and water sports.
"Everything is going great," said Jennifer Maricle, executive director of the show. "If phone and email are any indication, I think it's going to be a very busy show. We've had a lot of pre-ticket sales and a lot of interest and inquiries from the public. Everybody's ready to come to the show. They set their clocks to this every year."
The bulk of the event's planning has come during the COVID-19 public health crisis. With an average of more than 4,000 new infections being confirmed daily across the state, Oklahoma has led the nation in test positivity rates since mid-December.
"It's definitely been challenging, trying to work with Tulsa County, trying to follow the CDC guidelines, making sure we're putting together a safe event," Maricle said. "But most importantly to us is to support these local businesses and small businesses that are all of our exhibitors.
"They have all had, as we all know, a difficult year. They have reached out to us in droves asking to please give us a venue so we can try to have face-to-face and personal contact with our clients and rebound and have some recovery from this last year. We're thrilled that we're able to support them and the industry."
The Tulsa Boat, Sport and Travel Show originated in 1956, and about 150 companies are scheduled to lease space this year in the 10½-acre River Spirit Expo.
Face coverings will be required and made available, and hand sanitizer stations will be prevalent, Maricle said. The show also will widen aisles to mitigate potential pedestrian bottlenecks.
"We will actually be monitoring traffic patterns during the show and make real-time decisions if we need to modify any of our displays just to make sure we're taking every safety precaution," Maricle said.
But concerned over COVID-19, 10 northeast Oklahoma boat dealers and related businesses have opted out of the indoor event, said Chris Byrd, and president of the Northeast Boat Dealers Association. Several of those businesses first expressed their displeasure over a June 30 deadline to pay a deposit for space at the event.
"Back when this was all firing up, the boat show was forcing us to make some decisions," Byrd said. "We had to make a tough call back in June, which was kind of early on we felt. We punted on the deal.
"But as we got into it, we started seeing the National Marine Manufacturers Association, who sponsors a ton of major shows across the country, started canceling all of their indoor shows, which are in New York, Minneapolis, Atlanta, St. Louis, big markets. We just got together as a group and say we need to be prepared for this and ask ourselves what position are we going to take as a dealer group?"
Traditional boat show participants who won't be attending the 2021 event include Bill’s Marine, Cross Timbers, Grand Lake Boat Sales, HydroHoist, Indian Hills Marina, MarineMax, Nichols Marina Monkey Island, Nichols Marine Tulsa, Sundown Marine and Ugly John’s Custom Boats, Byrd said.
"We had already made the decision that we were not going to participate in the Tulsa indoor show this year," he said. "We felt like it's probably irresponsible in an environment that we're in to purposely ask thousands of people to come gather at an event."
Of the Northeast Boat Dealers Association's decision not to attend, Maricle said, "different exhibitors made different business decisions based on what was going to work for best for them this year. We certainly support and respect any decision that works best for their model of business."
The NBDA is hosting a "Tulsa Virtual Boat Show" at www.tulsavirtualboatshow.com from Jan. 28-Feb. 14.
"Truthfully, that's where the consumer is headed anyway," Byrd said of the online space. "People's shopping habits have changed. and they were changing prior to COVID. I think COVID has just advanced that."