Tulsa Boat, Sport & Travel Show preparing for Feb. 1 launch

The Tulsa Boat, Sport & Travel Show is gearing up for its 65th edition.

The seven-day event runs Feb. 1 through Feb. 7 at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square. Showcased will be the latest trends in boating, recreation vehicles and water sports.

"Everything is going great," said Jennifer Maricle, executive director of the show. "If phone and email are any indication, I think it's going to be a very busy show. We've had a lot of pre-ticket sales and a lot of interest and inquiries from the public. Everybody's ready to come to the show. They set their clocks to this every year."

The bulk of the event's planning has come during the COVID-19 public health crisis. With an average of more than 4,000 new infections being confirmed daily across the state, Oklahoma has led the nation in test positivity rates since mid-December.

"It's definitely been challenging, trying to work with Tulsa County, trying to follow the CDC guidelines, making sure we're putting together a safe event," Maricle said. "But most importantly to us is to support these local businesses and small businesses that are all of our exhibitors.