Tulsa-based Williams employees volunteer across 18 states

Hundreds of Tulsa-based Williams Co. employees are volunteering in 150 projects across 18 states as part of the company’s inaugural Volunteer Week through Friday.

Projects range from outdoor beautification to volunteering in elementary school classrooms to helping at food banks, Williams said in a news release.

“Strong community involvement is at the heart of Williams, driven by our core value to be responsible stewards. By harnessing the energy and enthusiasm of our employees, we’re exemplifying our values by lending a hand to the nonprofits that work hard every day to improve our communities,” said Alan Armstrong, Williams president and chief executive officer.

"We are privileged to be in a position to support the many communities in which we live and work through active volunteer engagement, and I look forward to joining Williams employees in demonstrating what can be accomplished when we work together."

Williams Volunteer Week builds on the company’s "long tradition of being a good neighbor through employee volunteerism and financial support," the release said.

Last year, employees recorded more than 23,000 volunteer hours, serving as advocates, youth mentors, coaches, nonprofit board members and volunteer firefighters, it said.

In addition, Williams awarded more than $12 million to more than 2,000 organizations across 48 states on top of personal contributions made by employees, retirees and board members, the company said.

