Tulsa-based Vast Bank unveils crypto banking service

Customers can manage their crypto portfolios at any time and from any location through the mobile app. A bank digital assets team will continuously evaluate new coins to add to the platform. The Vast Bank Crypto Banking service is powered by partnerships with Coinbase and SAP.

More than half of respondents interested in cryptocurrencies indicated they would be more likely to choose a bank over other crypto platforms, according to a recent survey by Vast Bank.

A majority of respondents also indicated that their hesitation to explore cryptocurrencies stemmed from the trustworthiness and security of other services, as well as the level of security measures deployed by the platforms in use today.

"Change is not easy; however, over the course of our nearly 40-year history, we've embraced it and moved quickly to adapt and deliver a banking experience that's as high-tech as it is high-touch," Scrivner said.