Tulsa-based start-up company gets $2 million in early funding

A local freelance management software company announced $2 million in funding this week.

The pre-seed raise for Writesea was led by Tulsa-based Atento Capital, Collab Capital, Visible Hands, Bolster Ventures and Expert Dojo Ventures.

Pre-seed funding is often the earliest stage of funding, coming before seed funding and other stages. During this stage, investors provide startups with capital to begin developing products in exchange for equity.

"We’ll work with partners focusing on impact, culture, and underrepresented founders," Writesea CEO Brandon Mitchell said in a statement. "After successful in-person conversations at Build in Tulsa’s Black Venture Summit earlier this fall, we knew partnering with Atento and Collab Capital, along with Visible Hands and Bolster Ventures, was a smart move.

"Tulsa is an incredibly vibrant city with a bubbling tech ecosystem that is going to see a lot of growth in the next three to seven years. We decided to establish our roots here because shifting the dynamic and changing the narrative is in the Tulsa air."

The Writesea platform streamlines operations, projects and customer relationship management and provides a lead marketplace to businesses who want to optimize and scale.

"Collab Capital is excited to partner with Writesea to bring capacity-enabling software to thousands of creativity-centric small businesses in the US and worldwide," Justin Dawkins, managing partner of Collab Capital, said in a statement.

"Nearly 18% of US employer firms, small businesses with paid employees, have fewer than 20 employees. Almost half of those have fewer than five employees.

"Many business owners seek digital skills to grow their businesses, and Writesea's workflow and automation tools will increase the time they can spend delivering quality work and focusing on growing revenue."