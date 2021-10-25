Tulsa-based Magellan Midstream Partners makes slight increase to quarterly cash distribution

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has increased the partnership’s quarterly cash distribution to $1.0375 per unit for the period July 1 through Sept. 30.

The third-quarter 2021 distribution is 1% higher than the $1.0275 paid for both second quarter 2021 and third quarter 2020. The new distribution, which equates to $4.15 per unit on an annualized basis, will be paid Nov. 12 to unit-holders of record at the close of business on Nov. 5.

During the third quarter of 2021, Magellan purchased about 8.1 million of its common units for $390.7 million, depleting the remainder of its previously-approved $750 million repurchase program.

“Since early last year, Magellan has fully executed on our equity repurchase program at what we believe to be attractive valuations," company CEO Michael Mears said in a statement. "Magellan’s distribution coverage has improved as a result of these repurchases, and that, along with the recovery of Magellan’s business from the effects of the pandemic and our expectation of financial strength for years to come, has allowed us to increase our distribution this quarter and extend our record of annual distribution increases to 20 years."

