Tulsa-based Getka Group collaborates on solar projects in Poland

Tulsa-based Getka Group and Polish energy company Unimot announced Friday that First Solar, Inc. will supply 30 megawatts (MW) of advanced, American thin film photovoltaic (PV) solar panels to power a portfolio of projects in Poland.

Provided by Getka Group, an oil and gas company, the panels are part of the first phase of a strategic renewable energy initiative to diversify PV module supplies to Poland.

Getka CEO Dariusz Cichocki, a dual citizen of Poland and the United States, has help spearhead energy infrastructure in Poland and Central Europe.

"As a dual citizen of the United States and Poland, it brings me great honor to support development that lowers the carbon intensity of Poland’s economy," Cichocki said in a statement. "Through our partnership with Unimot we will meet the increasing energy infrastructure needs of Poland with a focus on improving energy diversity and security in the region, while continuing to support innovation in low carbon technologies."

In this initial phase, the partners will use First Solar technology produced at its Ohio manufacturing facilities, which are the largest solar manufacturing footprint in the Western Hemisphere. The PV panels will be delivered in the first quarter of 2022, with plans to expand as Unimot expands solar projects.

Unimot and Getka previously have partnered to pursue energy security initiatives in the region to support regional energy diversification programs. The companies recently announced a Memorandum of Understanding with NuScale to explore small modular reactor (SMR) deployment in Poland.

