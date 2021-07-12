Tulsa-based FirsTitle merges with Dallas company Allegiance

Tulsa-based FirsTitle and Dallas-based Allegiance Title Company have collaborated to create a new holding company called AllFirst.

The merger became effective Monday. Allegiance and FirsTitle will maintain their brands and names in their service areas.

FirsTitle, founded in 1987, has 27 locations throughout Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas. Founded in 2009, Allegiance has 22 sites throughout Texas that span across the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston metro areas.

The companies together will have close to 500 employees and a total of 49 offices serving the three-state area.

"One of our core values is sustainability," Allegiance CEO Dawn Moore said in a statement. "We believe the merger with FirsTitle positions all of us for long-term success, not only providing even greater visibility in the marketplace but also increased individual growth opportunities for our team members."

Moore and FirsTitle CEO Luke Strawn have known each other since 2015.

"Cultural alignment was a major factor when making the decision to merge," Strawn said in a statement. "Both companies have excellent reputations with customers and underwriters and strong teamwork and collaboration skills which make for a successful venture."