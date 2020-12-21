Tulsa-based company agrees to $162M sale of oil facilities

Enbridge is the second-largest operator of storage at Cushing, which sports about 86 tanks over 1,000 acres.

"For our customers, we’re expanding our storage capabilities and connections in Cushing which brings more optionality, flexibility and value," Vince Paradis, Enbridge's U.S. vice president of business development, said in a statement. "This acquisition brings value for our customers and is important to our company as part of our U.S. Gulf Coast strategy."

In addition to its Enbridge transaction, Blueknight entered into a separate definitive pact to sell its crude oil pipeline business to subsidiaries of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVI) of Sugar Land, Texas, for $20 million, subject to customary adjustments and excluding crude oil linefill and inventory. This includes 604 miles of crude oil pipeline and about 0.3 million barrels of related crude oil storage located primarily in Oklahoma.

The transaction is subject to customary terms and conditions and closing is expected to occur within the next 45 days. Blueknight also selling its crude oil trucking business to an undisclosed buyer.