Tulsa-based Argonaut Private Equity acquires Illinois-based company
A locally based private equity fund has acquired an Illinois-based company that provides specialty mining, industrial, and civil contracting services across the United States.

Argonaut Private Equity's purchase of Miller Contracting coincides with the first closing of Argonaut Private Equity Fund V, LP., which is targeting $400 million in commitments.

"This is an exciting time for Argonaut as we combine our resources with the tremendous culture of character and integrity that has been passed from one generation to the next at Miller," Argonaut CEO Steve Mitchell said in a statement. "It's a fitting initial investment in Fund V that aligns perfectly with Argonaut's investment thesis and represents the tremendous momentum we're experiencing already in 2022."

Founded in 2002, Argonaut Private Equity has more than $2 billion of capital deployed in direct investments across the manufacturing and industrials sectors. It partners with companies to develop a strategy for accelerating growth and enhancing operations.

