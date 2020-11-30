Tulsa, BA among state's certified Centers for Workforce Excellence

Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Rogers County, Pryor and Muskogee are among nine certified Centers for Workforce Excellence (CWE) under the Oklahoma Works Together program, it was announced Monday.
Oklahoma Works Together is supported by state agencies and focused on deploying resources, leveraging existing programs and aligning curriculum with local and regional employment demand.
A CWE provides a point of contact within each region that serves existing and prospective employers’ workforce needs by coordinating resources and services.
Established in 2019, the program works with business leaders, public education, higher education, economic developers, state agencies and CareerTech to devise a replicable workforce model that can be deployed statewide.
The nine CWEs that completed the accreditation process are Tulsa, led by the Tulsa Regional Chamber; Broken Arrow, led by the Broken Arrow Chamber and Economic Development Corporation; Rogers County, led by the Claremore Industrial Economic Authority and Tulsa Ports; Pryor, led by MidAmerica Industrial Park, Muskogee, led by the Port of Muskogee, El Reno, led by the Canadian Valley Technology Center; Duncan, led by Duncan Area Economic Development; Ponca City, led by Pioneer Technology Center; and a partnership between Tulsa and Oklahoma City, headed by Tulsa Community College and Rose State College.
David Stewart is chair of the Oklahoma Workforce Committee and CEO of MidAmerica Industrial Park.
"This framework facilitates the integration of resources within Oklahoma’s workforce and education system to ultimately launch a highly-effective and visible program that businesses can trust to support their growth and expansion," Stewart said in a statement.
"Oklahoma Works Together is a collaborative model that incorporates best practices and ensures decisions are industry-driven to meet localized workforce needs today and in the future ..."
