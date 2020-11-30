Tulsa, BA among state's certified Centers for Workforce Excellence

Tulsa, Broken Arrow, Rogers County, Pryor and Muskogee are among nine certified Centers for Workforce Excellence (CWE) under the Oklahoma Works Together program, it was announced Monday.

Oklahoma Works Together is supported by state agencies and focused on deploying resources, leveraging existing programs and aligning curriculum with local and regional employment demand.

A CWE provides a point of contact within each region that serves existing and prospective employers’ workforce needs by coordinating resources and services.

Established in 2019, the program works with business leaders, public education, higher education, economic developers, state agencies and CareerTech to devise a replicable workforce model that can be deployed statewide.