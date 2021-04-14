Tulsa Auto Show on tap for weekend at River Spirit Expo

A Route 66 motif will frame the 104th anniversary of the Tulsa Auto Show this weekend.
Forty-eight vehicles from several decades will be on display at the event, which runs Friday through Sunday at River Spirit Expo. The Tulsa Auto Show, sponsored by the Tulsa Automobile Dealers Association and the Tulsa World, is donating a portion of the proceeds to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
Part of the show will be a drive-in movie screen featuring the Disney Pixar movie "Cars."
"As excited as we are about all the new autos that will be on display here this year, we know people are always excited to see vehicles that are memories from their past," Tom Bloomfield, managing partner with Don Thornton Automotive Group, said in a statement.
"Whether it is being able to see ‘Cars’ or on the drive-in movie screen or being able to see autos from a variety of decades, we are sure there will be plenty for visitors to the Tulsa Auto Show to enjoy."
The display will include autos provided by the Tulsa Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America. The AACA began in 1935 and includes regional clubs throughout the nation.
"We hope the public comes out and sees these cars on display because we really love showing them," Joe Smith, one of the exhibit organizers, said in a statement. "The Tulsa Auto Show is a great event to show them off, and we are really looking forward to seeing everyone there."
The classic autos will blend in with new vehicles that include the debut of the 2021 Ford Bronco two-door and four-door and the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. A special exhibit — Electric Avenue — will be dedicated to electric vehicles. The Futurliner #10 will also return to the display.
"One of the best parts of the Tulsa Auto Show is that it offers something for everyone," Bill Knight, president of Knight Automotive Group, said, said in a statement. "If you want to look at new vehicles, we have dozens of the latest models from twenty brands. If you also want to see autos from your past, we will have plenty of those as well — all under one roof."
Persons interested in purchasing buy-one-get-one-free e-tickets are encouraged to go to www.thetulsaautoshow.com for additional information. Buy-one-get-one-free coupons also are available at QuikTrip.
Among the 20 automaker brands participating in the show are Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Infiniti, Jaguar, Jeep, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, RAM, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.
The Tulsa Automobile Dealers Association, owner of the Tulsa Auto Show, is a nonprofit organization that promotes the franchised new motor vehicle dealers of metro Tulsa.
Tulsa Auto Show at a glance
Where: River Spirit Expo, 4145 E. 21st St., at the Tulsa Fairgrounds
When: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Admission: Adults (13-and-older) $8; children (7-12) $4; children 6-and-younger, free; buy-one-get-one free e-tickets accessible at www.thetulsaautoshow.com and available at QuikTrip locations
Website: thetulsaautoshow.com
Photo gallery: Take a look inside The 2019 Tulsa International Auto Show
The Tulsa International Auto Show at the River Spirit Expo at Expo Square in Tulsa this weekend gives vehicle enthusiasts a glimpse into the future and celebrates the past.