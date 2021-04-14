Tulsa Auto Show on tap for weekend at River Spirit Expo

A Route 66 motif will frame the 104th anniversary of the Tulsa Auto Show this weekend.

Forty-eight vehicles from several decades will be on display at the event, which runs Friday through Sunday at River Spirit Expo. The Tulsa Auto Show, sponsored by the Tulsa Automobile Dealers Association and the Tulsa World, is donating a portion of the proceeds to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.

Part of the show will be a drive-in movie screen featuring the Disney Pixar movie "Cars."

"As excited as we are about all the new autos that will be on display here this year, we know people are always excited to see vehicles that are memories from their past," Tom Bloomfield, managing partner with Don Thornton Automotive Group, said in a statement.

"Whether it is being able to see ‘Cars’ or on the drive-in movie screen or being able to see autos from a variety of decades, we are sure there will be plenty for visitors to the Tulsa Auto Show to enjoy."

The display will include autos provided by the Tulsa Region of the Antique Automobile Club of America. The AACA began in 1935 and includes regional clubs throughout the nation.