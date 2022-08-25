 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity OK's contract for repairs at three parking garages

The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity has hired a local company to make repairs at three TAEO-owned parking facilities in the city.

The TAEO board on Thursday approved a $836,315 contract with Concrete Services Corp., which will perform structural repairs at Main Park Plaza and Williams North and Williams South garages.

The amount is roughly $370,000 less than what was budgeted, said Nia James, TAEO's director of real estate and asset management.

Repairs could begin within two months and take six months to complete.

Wallace Design estimated the costs at around $1.2 million for repairs to the structures. Costs for a second phase of work — involving the mending of TAEO-owned parking facilities 100 West and Civic Center Parkade — move that total figure to an estimate $1.925 million.

For fiscal year 2023, parking operations represent just more than 55% ($3,161,812) of TAEO's revenue.

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

How you can break free if your parents have bad money habits

