Tulsa attorney offers a look at what businesses could expect if virus vaccination mandate holds up

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration ETS is designed to protect more than 84 million workers from the spread of the coronavirus on the job.

Under it, covered employers must develop, implement and enforce a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy, unless they adopt a policy requiring employees to choose to either be vaccinated or undergo regular COVID-19 testing and wear a face covering at work.

The proposed order, which provides options for compliance, would require employers to provide paid time off to workers to get vaccinated and to recover from any side effects.

Workers would be able to ask for exemptions on religious or medical grounds, and they would have to pay for their own weekly testing. The requirements wouldn’t apply to people who work at home or outdoors.

