Tulsa-area social service nonprofits get $2 million in grants

Two Tulsa nonprofits have received grants totaling $2 million from United Health Group.

The Indian Health Care Resource Center (IHCRC) was awarded three-year, $1.8 million grant from the United Health Foundation to develop and staff a comprehensive, culturally competent program that provides medical and behavioral health care, physical activity, medical social work and health education for older Native American adults and their caregivers.

High rates of health disparities exist for Native Americans across the country, including in Oklahoma, where 15.4% percent of Native American adults experience multiple chronic conditions, compared with 12.8 percent of all Oklahoma adults, according to the most recent America's Health Rankings Annual Report.

LIFE Senior Services received $200,000 grant from The United Health Foundation to fund the organization’s "Active Senior Center" programs that include virtual and in-person fitness and nutrition classes and social activities such as walking groups.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.