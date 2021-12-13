Tulsa-area proposal among 60 finalists for millions in federal funding for economic development

Each of the 60 finalists will receive a grant of about $500,000 to further develop the project proposals. The deadline for Phase 2 is March 15, with those grant recipients to be selected in September.

The EDA likely won't fully fund the projects, Bigbie said.

"Once again, the Tulsa Metro proves that when we work together as a region we can successfully compete with the best," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "Tulsa’s Advanced Mobility Cluster builds upon decades of deep industry knowledge and expertise in aerospace and manufacturing — and the public investments which have allowed major employer partners like Navistar, Spirit AeroSystems, L3Harris and American Airlines to not only thrive but grow world-class operations here in Tulsa.

"Over the course of the past five-plus (years), we have set ambitious goals to diversify the regional economy and build a world-class city," Bynum said.

"Selection for this Phase I grant will allow us to amplify these efforts and compete for nearly $70 million in federal funds to further support building out our regional infrastructure to allow us to accelerate the growth of this new industry cluster and increase economic opportunity for the residents of Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma."