Tulsa-area proposal among 60 finalists for millions in federal funding for economic development

Planning organization INCOG is among 60 finalists for a U.S. Economic Development Administration grant that could award the Tulsa region up to roughly $70 million for economic development, local representatives say.
The $1 billion "Build Back Better Regional Challenge" is the centerpiece of the EDA's American Rescue plan programs designed to boost pandemic economic recovery and rebuild American communities, including some that have been struggling with decades of disinvestment.
Chosen from 529 applicants, INCOG's Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility Corridor proposal will compete in the challenge's Phase 2 for up to $100 million, which will be awarded to 20 to 30 regional coalitions to implement three to eight projects that support an industry sector.
"Just to look at the numbers, only about 12% of the applications were successful," Rich Brierre, executive director of the Indian Nations Council of Governments, said by phone. "This was a nationwide competition. There were many strong applications from regions all across the country. We are just very pleased to be selected as a finalist."
To boost job creation and economic output, the Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility Corridor is designed to convert the region into a hub for both research and development and production in the advanced mobility industry.
If provided an implementation grant, the coalition proposes four projects to attract and retain firms in the advanced mobility space:
• Renovating the wastewater infrastructure of specific industrial parks to meet the needs of advanced mobility
• Establishing a drone testing flight corridor with advanced tracking technology and a hanger for manufacturing and maintaining aircraft
• Strengthening the R&D skills of the region by opening a center at Oklahoma State University focused on technical development and supporting business skills in the advanced mobility sector
• Increasing the region's skilled workforce through the funding of certificate programs, degree programs and apprenticeships.
The coalition behind INCOG's proposal encompasses the city of Tulsa, Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity, Osage Nation, city of Tulsa-Rogers County Port Authority, Oklahoma State University, Tulsa Innovation Labs, George Kaiser Family Foundation, Tulsa Airports and Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce.
INCOG will serve as the lead institution, facilitating implementation of all the projects in the event of an award.
The total cost of the projects is about $70 million, said Brian Bigbie, senior economic development planner for INCOG.
Each of the 60 finalists will receive a grant of about $500,000 to further develop the project proposals. The deadline for Phase 2 is March 15, with those grant recipients to be selected in September.
The EDA likely won't fully fund the projects, Bigbie said.
"Once again, the Tulsa Metro proves that when we work together as a region we can successfully compete with the best," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. "Tulsa’s Advanced Mobility Cluster builds upon decades of deep industry knowledge and expertise in aerospace and manufacturing — and the public investments which have allowed major employer partners like Navistar, Spirit AeroSystems, L3Harris and American Airlines to not only thrive but grow world-class operations here in Tulsa.
"Over the course of the past five-plus (years), we have set ambitious goals to diversify the regional economy and build a world-class city," Bynum said.
"Selection for this Phase I grant will allow us to amplify these efforts and compete for nearly $70 million in federal funds to further support building out our regional infrastructure to allow us to accelerate the growth of this new industry cluster and increase economic opportunity for the residents of Tulsa and northeast Oklahoma."
Kian Kamas is executive director of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity.
"As we work to increase equity and economic opportunity in Tulsa, it is imperative that we invest in the infrastructure that will support the growth of new and innovative industries, as well as the supports that will facilitate access to jobs," she said in a statement.
"This Phase I grant will allow us to embark on critical planning efforts to support the advancement of Tulsa’s Advanced Mobility Cluster, as well as to prepare for the submission of our Phase II application to compete for an unprecedented level of Federal funding in support of our region’s economic development."
The TRAM Corridor's Flight Corridor will connect research and development facilities at OSU with Skyway36, a droneport and technology innovation facility located five miles north of downtown Tulsa. The project comprises establishment of a 114-nautical mile corridor for drone testing.
The hangar project will complement the corridor by offering manufacturing and/or maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities at a newly developed hangar at Tulsa International Airport.
Addressing the disproportionate lack of research and development in Tulsa — 8% of statewide R&D occurs in the Tulsa metropolitan statistical area — the proposed LaunchPad Research and Technology Center will be housed at the Helmerich Research Center at OSU-Tulsa.
The center will offer a pathway to research commercialization via four elements: a state-of-the-art lab space and prototyping facilities; entrepreneurial support programs, including access to industry expertise, legal and regulatory consulting, support for underrepresented entrepreneurs and access to venture capital networks; a fellowship program to facilitate Ph.D. research, with capital for commercialization available upon graduation; and industrial co-working space.
Another proposal is advanced mobility-oriented certification and training programs that will be guided by the Labor Market Observatory. The programs will be administered in coordination with industry alliances, educational institutions and regional workforce experts.
The last INCOG proposal involves the establishment of critical wastewater infrastructure at two industrial parks (Robson Ranch and Tulsa Port of Inola), making them "pad ready" for advanced mobility players.
Located 10 minutes outside downtown Tulsa, Robson Ranch is the state’s largest contiguous acreage available for economic development, and the Port of Inola provides a direct waterway through a barge slip and on-site rail.
The lack of wastewater infrastructure was cited as the reason for eliminating the region from consideration after reaching the final stage of selection for more than 10 manufacturers looking to set up large-scale projects (averaging at least 2,000 jobs and about $1.5 billion in capital expenditure).