Tulsa-area November housing starts climb 62.4%, data shows

Area housing starts for November grew 62.4% over the same period a year ago, records from a local permit tracking service show.
November's figure was 315, up from 194 in 2019, according to Tulsa-based New Orders Weekly. For the year, housing starts have risen nearly 20%, going from 2,849 last year to 3,418 in 2020.
Broken Arrow led November starts with 54, followed by Tulsa with 42, unincorporated Wagoner County with 30 and Jenks with 29.
Broken Arrow also leads in home construction for the year with 736 permits, ahead of Tulsa (426), unincorporated Wagoner County (383) and Bixby (290).
