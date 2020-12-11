Tulsa-area job recovery slow for higher-wage jobs during pandemic, state economist says

"This is disappointing because these are high-wage, high-skilled jobs," Snead said. "…All other sectors outside hospitality have actually shrunk since the recovery began."

Snead said the oil price collapse in early 2020 stunned that industry, adding that the country is experiencing the lowest combined prices for crude oil and natural gas since the early 1990s.

"If you inflation-adjust these, these are really the lowest combined prices for both crude oil and natural gas we've had since the late '80s," he said. "So, this is a serious price drop and it's reflected in conditions in the industry."

The Tulsa housing market has prospered in 2020, and use tax receipts have been strong on online purchases, Snead said.

For 2021, he predicts growth at 0.5% for state and 0.3% for Tulsa, adding that the oil and gas sector shows clear signs of recovery next year.

"The recovery surge the state was experiencing coming out of the slowdown probably has been mostly exhausted at this point," Snead said "If you look at Tulsa's data, you see a similar pattern."

Glassman said everything he's seen from the U.S. economy thus far this year is better than he expected.