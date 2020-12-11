Tulsa-area job recovery slow for higher-wage jobs during pandemic, state economist says

Significant hiring gaps caused by the COVID-19 crisis remain in the Tulsa Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), a state economist said Friday.
"Really, only a few sectors are actually adding any meaningful numbers of jobs, and they are primarily in the service-providing sectors," said Mark Snead, president and economist at Oklahoma City-based RegionTrack. "The hardest-hit industries were primarily accommodations, hotels and food services, which are among our lowest-wage sectors."
Snead was one of two keynote speakers Friday at the Tulsa Regional Chamber's State of the Economy event. Jim Glassman, head economist for commercial banking at JPMorgan Chase, gave his analysis on the U.S. economy.
From February to April, when the coronavirus began to take hold in Oklahoma, jobs in the Tulsa MSA fell by 34,719. During a May to October recovery, 37% of those positions have been recovered.
The largest area job losses were in the hospitality sector (14,069), 13,830 of which have been recovered. In the area retail sector, only 154 of 2,836 lost jobs have been recovered.
"The retail sector has added almost no jobs in the recovery," Snead said.
In the financial services/professional/scientific and technical grouping, only 266 of 2,251 lost jobs have been recovered locally, he said.
"This is disappointing because these are high-wage, high-skilled jobs," Snead said. "…All other sectors outside hospitality have actually shrunk since the recovery began."
Snead said the oil price collapse in early 2020 stunned that industry, adding that the country is experiencing the lowest combined prices for crude oil and natural gas since the early 1990s.
"If you inflation-adjust these, these are really the lowest combined prices for both crude oil and natural gas we've had since the late '80s," he said. "So, this is a serious price drop and it's reflected in conditions in the industry."
The Tulsa housing market has prospered in 2020, and use tax receipts have been strong on online purchases, Snead said.
For 2021, he predicts growth at 0.5% for state and 0.3% for Tulsa, adding that the oil and gas sector shows clear signs of recovery next year.
"The recovery surge the state was experiencing coming out of the slowdown probably has been mostly exhausted at this point," Snead said "If you look at Tulsa's data, you see a similar pattern."
Glassman said everything he's seen from the U.S. economy thus far this year is better than he expected.
"In six months we have recovered 70% of the surge in unemployment from February to April," he said. "That's all in six months. My view, long story short, is this time next year, around Thanksgiving next year, it's very likely we're going to have the economy right back where we started. Honestly, I don't think it takes a lot of imagination to see that."
Staff Writer Rhett Morgan’s most memorable stories of 2020
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.