Tulsa among cities selected to use Amazon electric delivery vans

Amazon has begun testing custom electric delivery vans in and around Tulsa.

The city is among only 16 locations where Amazon will be using these vehicles for deliveries in 2021.

Home to an Amazon fulfillment center, Tulsa was chosen because of its great customers, unique terrain, climate and suburban makeup, the company said.

The launch follows the rollout of these vehicles in Los Angeles last month and most recently in San Francisco, making Tulsa the third location where the e-commerce giant has used such vehicles.

"From what we've seen, this is one of the fastest modern commercial electrification programs, and we’re incredibly proud of that," Ross Rachey, director of Amazon's global fleet and products, said in a statement.

"We’ve chosen Tulsa’s vast urban districts to be among our first sites for additional testing of the vehicle’s performance, safety and durability.

"We’re excited to see the vehicle cruising past the city’s vibrant art displays and for our Tulsa customers to be among the first to see these vehicles."

