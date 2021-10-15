Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust's revenue bond rating bumped by credit rating agency

S&P Global Ratings, the credit rating agency, recently revised Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust’s (TAIT) general airport revenue bond rating outlook from “stable” to “positive” and affirmed its “A-” long-term rating.

The bond rating was applied to two series of refunding bonds: the $1.98 million Series 2021A (tax-exempt) and the $56 million Series 2021B (taxable), as well as the outstanding general airport revenue bonds of TAIT.

On Sept. 21, the Series 2021A and Series 2021B Bonds priced, and TAIT, with the assistance of Airport Financial Advisor Hilltop Securities and underwriter RBC Capital Markets, was able to secure reduced interest rates for this major refinancing effort.

The airport has estimated a gross savings of more than $14.3 million through the remaining life of these bonds, with a net present value savings of $9 million, without changing the final maturity of the bonds. This calculates to an average annual gross savings of $594,260.48 over the next 24 years.

“The airport team has worked hard to position ourselves long-term by reducing costs, while improving efficiencies,” Fabio Spino, executive vice president and chief financial officer of TAIT, said in a statement.