Tulsa aerospace company expands facility to produce military aircraft equipment

L3 employs 264 people in Tulsa.

“We’ve been a strong supporter of L3 in wanting to put them in a position to be successful by providing world-class facilities for them to do their work, just like we do with so many other rapidly growing companies out there at the airport,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said.

“This is really, in my mind, this is one of our greatest opportunities for growth as it relates to Tulsa’s economy. It’s the industrial cluster that we have right here at the airport.”

L3 is among five companies selected by U.S. Special Operations Command — SOCOM — for prototype demonstrations of part of the Armed Overwatch program. SOCOM launched the program to purchase roughly 75 manned, fixed-wing aircraft to perform close air support, precision strike, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

With L3’s expansion, at least 80 new jobs are expected in the next year. That number could grow by an additional 200 if L3 lands the SOCOM award in mid-2022, Savoie said.