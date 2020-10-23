Tulsa accounting firm gets export award from U.S. Secretary of Commerce

A Tulsa company is among the 2020 President's "E" award winners for contributions to American export growth.

CCK Strategies, an accounting and consulting firm with offices in Tulsa and Frisco, Texas, was among 39 U.S. companies recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce. The winners hailed from 19 states and of this year's honorees, 31 are small and medium-sized businesses.

CCK Strategies was cited for showing four years of continued assistance and facilitation of exports since first winning the "E" Award.

The President’s "E" Award was created in 1961 by Executive Order of the President and is the highest recognition an American entity can receive for making a significant contribution to the expansion of U.S. exports.

