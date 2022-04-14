TTCU Federal Credit Union starts foundation

TTCU Federal Credit Union this week announced the launch of the TTCU Cares Foundation, which will fund projects in the areas of education, community betterment and human services.

"Giving back to the community is a commitment that TTCU Federal Credit Union made over 85 years ago," TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons said in a statement. "It is part of the credit union philosophy of people helping people. This foundation will give us an opportunity to increase our impact in the communities in which our credit union members live."

The TTCU Cares Foundation will support programs that improve the quality of life in its members’ communities and organizations. The foundation's first round of donations included City Year Tulsa, Reading Partners, Street School, Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma and the Mental Health Association.

The credit union also plans to award grants to help educators.

"As a credit union founded by teachers, education is always going to be a large part of how we give back,” TTCU Cares Foundation Director Steffanie Bonner said in a statement. "We are currently working on developing grants for teachers."

The foundation will be funded by donations from employees, TTCU members and community members.

TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma with 19 branches, including six in Tulsa.

