TTCU Federal Credit Union makes Forbes' best list

Forbes magazine recently named Tulsa-based TTCU Federal Credit Union a Best-in-State Credit Union, making it one of only three such state organizations to receive the distinction.

The other honorees were from Oklahoma City.

"This ranking is a testament to the service we provide to our members every day," TTCU President and CEO Tim Lyons said in a statement. "Thanks to our great rates and overall high financial performance, we’re able to help our members achieve their financial goals."

Forbes identified its Best-In-State Credit Unions based on an independent survey of about 26,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate credit unions at which they currently have or previously had checking accounts. Credit unions were scored on overall member satisfaction, and in the following areas: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice

Of more than 5,000 credit unions nationwide, 171 credit unions made the Forbes list.

TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma with nineteen branches, including six in Tulsa.

