TTCU Federal Credit Union hits $2 million donation mark with school program

TTCU Federal Credit Union has surpassed the $2 million threshold in donations to its School Pride program, which started in 2007.

In August, TTCU pledged $143,000 to Oklahoma schools, with $21,250 earmarked for Tulsa Public Schools.

Other area school districts besides TPS benefited from the program this year. Broken Arrow Public Schools received $18,000 and Owasso Public Schools $9,500. A total of $8,000 was pledged to Union Public Schools and $7,000 to Jenks Public Schools.

School Pride began as a way for TTCU to give back to area schools. Credit union members select from among more than 60 School Pride designs honoring area schools, and every time they use their debit card, TTCU makes a financial donation to the school.

TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma with 19 branches.