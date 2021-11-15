TTCU Federal Credit to have drawings at 19 branches for $100 grocery gift card

TTCU Federal Credit Union members may visit through Dec. 15 for a chance to win a $100 grocery gift card. TTCU will give a matching donation to a local food pantry.
Each of TTCU’s 19 branches will select one winner in a drawing, and each facility has designated a food pantry to receive its matching donation.
Donations will be made to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Bixby Outreach Center, Broken Arrow Neighbors, Jenks Food Pantry, Owasso Community Resources, Sand Springs Community Resources, Caring Community Friends in Sapulpa, Rogers County Salvation Army, Tahlequah Public Schools, Catholic Charities Muskogee and the Salvation Army in Miami, Oklahoma.
TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma.