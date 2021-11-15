 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TTCU Federal Credit to have drawings at 19 branches for $100 grocery gift card
0 Comments

TTCU Federal Credit to have drawings at 19 branches for $100 grocery gift card

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TTCU Federal Credit Union members may visit through Dec. 15 for a chance to win a $100 grocery gift card. TTCU will give a matching donation to a local food pantry.

Each of TTCU’s 19 branches will select one winner in a drawing, and each facility has designated a food pantry to receive its matching donation.

Donations will be made to the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, Bixby Outreach Center, Broken Arrow Neighbors, Jenks Food Pantry, Owasso Community Resources, Sand Springs Community Resources, Caring Community Friends in Sapulpa, Rogers County Salvation Army, Tahlequah Public Schools, Catholic Charities Muskogee and the Salvation Army in Miami, Oklahoma.

TTCU is the second-largest credit union in Oklahoma.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Supply woes to weigh on holiday ad spending

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News