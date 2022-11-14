TSA PreCheck enrollment being held at Tulsa International Airport this week

Tulsa International Airport is hosting a TSA PreCheck enrollment through Friday.

It will be located at room AB201 in the Concourse A baggage claim area. Daily hours are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to enjoy a more efficient screening experience. TSA PreCheck don't have to remove such items as shoes, laptops, light outer wear or belts. The premium service has more than 450 lanes at more than 200 airports in the U.S.

Persons who want to participate in this local enrollment are urged to pre-enroll at https://tsaenrollmentbyidemia.tsa.dhs.gov/.

To complete enrollment in person, proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation are required (examples are a U.S. passport or a birth certificate and a driver's license).

On site, officials will capture fingerprints for a background check and collect the $85 application fee for five years of service. The fee can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier's check. Cash and personal checks aren't accepted.