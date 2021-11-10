Tried and true: Decades-long reputation makes Ventaire sought-after company for canopies, modular homes

Ventaire LLC's client roster contains plenty of heavyweights in the business world.
"Walmart, Avis, Kroger … those are international organizations," said Ventaire President Jeff Weaver, whose company also serves companies such as Chik-fil-A, Sonic, QuikTrip, Arvest Bank and Enterprise Car Rental. "If you don't perform, you won't be around."
Tulsa-based Ventaire has been around longer than most. It recently celebrated its 75th anniversary.
"Our longevity strictly has to do with people," Weaver said by phone. "That's all it is. Great people, a little luck and hopefully some good leaders around here.
"The harder we work, the luckier we get."
The company, located at 909 N. Wheeling Ave., began in 1946 as a manufacturer of residential and commercial aluminum awnings.
"Ventaire started out doing window awnings back in the '40s and migrated over to structural canopies for people like QuikTrip and gas stations, basically," Weaver said. "Over the last 15 years, we've really diversified into a lot more modular construction, plant-assembly type of construction."
Weaver joined Ventaire as a project manager in 1985 as the company was confronting a crossroads. Volatile oil prices were increasing the firm's dependency on petroleum companies.
To continue growing, it had to modify its customer base. So the company began manufacturing canopies and facades for strip malls, grocery stores, car washes, restaurants and banks.
Weaver became president in 1994, and Ventaire later moved into a 100,000-square-foot plant on 20 acres, allowing the company to acquire more equipment and take on larger projects.
Ventaire's latest specialty is modular home construction.
"The last 10 or 15 years, there just haven't been enough houses built," Weaver said. "That's what it boils down to. There is a huge demand for housing.
"Really what we're doing is taking that field labor and bringing it into the plant. That's the advantage we have when we hire people. Tomorrow when it's raining, our guys are working in the plant and guys out in the field are sitting at the house not getting anything done."
Ventaire, which has clients in all 50 states, has about 75 full-time employees, Weaver said. Business remains brisk.
"The number of projects is down, simply for the fact that we can't get any product," Weaver said. "But our dollar volumes are up for the simple fact that the price of everything has gone through the roof.
"The clients that we serve, all of businesses are strong. We think we're going to have a record year next year, if the supply chains will ease up just a little bit."