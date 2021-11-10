Tried and true: Decades-long reputation makes Ventaire sought-after company for canopies, modular homes

To continue growing, it had to modify its customer base. So the company began manufacturing canopies and facades for strip malls, grocery stores, car washes, restaurants and banks.

Weaver became president in 1994, and Ventaire later moved into a 100,000-square-foot plant on 20 acres, allowing the company to acquire more equipment and take on larger projects.

Ventaire's latest specialty is modular home construction.

"The last 10 or 15 years, there just haven't been enough houses built," Weaver said. "That's what it boils down to. There is a huge demand for housing.

"Really what we're doing is taking that field labor and bringing it into the plant. That's the advantage we have when we hire people. Tomorrow when it's raining, our guys are working in the plant and guys out in the field are sitting at the house not getting anything done."

Ventaire, which has clients in all 50 states, has about 75 full-time employees, Weaver said. Business remains brisk.

"The number of projects is down, simply for the fact that we can't get any product," Weaver said. "But our dollar volumes are up for the simple fact that the price of everything has gone through the roof.