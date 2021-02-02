Trader Joe's stores nationwide raise pay by $2 an hour for workers on front line

Trader Joe’s has increased its pay by $2 per hour for all front-line workers nationwide.
"Effective February 1, 2021, the ‘thank you’ premium for all hourly, nonmanagement Crew Members, was increased by two dollars, for a total of $4 an hour," the specialty grocer wrote in an update on its website.
The company began its $2 "thank you" wage hike in March. Based in Monrovia, California, Trader Joe's has operated a store for five years in Tulsa at 3702 S. Peoria Ave.
The recent post on the grocer's website fails to mention Seattle or the city's new mandate requiring $4-an-hour hazard pay for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, but a Jan. 26 message to employees made it clear that was the reason behind the pay raise, according to a story in The Seattle Times.
"After seeing this occur with a few cities in California and Washington we have determined that such actions are unfair for all stores throughout the Company," Trader Joe’s management wrote in a letter posted to a staff bulletin board at a Seattle store, according to the Times.
In the letter, the company also said it would cancel midyear raises scheduled for the summer 2021.
That raise, which employees generally get twice a year, typically is 65 to 75 cents an hour, employees said. But it’s permanent. So employees nationwide will be getting a temporary $4-an-hour pay bump but forgoing a much smaller permanent pay bump, according to the Times story.
The letter, from company CEO Dan Bane, President Jon Basalone and another executive, said the $4 raise will last throughout the pandemic or until employees are “eligible for vaccines as ‘grocery workers,'” according to the newspaper. The company will not go above the $4-an-hour raise, regardless of what other cities may do with hazard pay legislation, the letter says.