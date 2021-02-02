Trader Joe's stores nationwide raise pay by $2 an hour for workers on front line

Trader Joe’s has increased its pay by $2 per hour for all front-line workers nationwide.

"Effective February 1, 2021, the ‘thank you’ premium for all hourly, nonmanagement Crew Members, was increased by two dollars, for a total of $4 an hour," the specialty grocer wrote in an update on its website.

The company began its $2 "thank you" wage hike in March. Based in Monrovia, California, Trader Joe's has operated a store for five years in Tulsa at 3702 S. Peoria Ave.

The recent post on the grocer's website fails to mention Seattle or the city's new mandate requiring $4-an-hour hazard pay for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, but a Jan. 26 message to employees made it clear that was the reason behind the pay raise, according to a story in The Seattle Times.