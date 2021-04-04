Townhome development called Black Wall Street Square targeted for Dunbar neighborhood

Eight homes will be 2,000 square feet and have three bedrooms, two bathrooms with a two-car attached garage. The remaining 16 residences (each 1,600 square feet) will feature three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a one-car attached garage.

Groundbreaking is anticipated in April 2022, with completion of the project eyed for June 2023.

Currently zoned Single-Family Higher Density, the 1.76-acre site in the Dunbar neighborhood will need to be rezoned to Residential Townhouse.

McGee Enterprises has nearly 35 years experience in all aspects of residential and commercial construction, renovation, real estate sales and leasing.

Boomtown Development Company was created several years ago through a $6.7 million grant from the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation. Its mission is to develop a housing solutions for people who make too much money to qualify for Habitat housing but not enough to qualify for traditional mortgages.

Boomtown projects under construction include a 23-unit townhome development in north Kendall-Whittier and Peace Pointe, a 10-home development near 36th Street North and North Lewis Avenue.