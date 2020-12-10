 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Time-delay safes to combat robberies installed at all Oklahoma CVS Pharmacy stores

Time-delay safes to combat robberies installed at all Oklahoma CVS Pharmacy stores

{{featured_button_text}}
CVS Pharmacy (copy)

CVS Health said this is among the initiatives it is employing to combat prescription drug misuse and diversion and promote safer and healthier communities.

 STEPHEN HOLMAN

CVS Health announced Thursday the installation of time-delay safes in all 79 Oklahoma CVS Pharmacy locations.

The safes, which electronically delay the time it takes employees to open them, have significantly deterred pharmacy robberies elsewhere in the country and kept opioids and other controlled substances from falling into the wrong hands, the company said.

CVS Health said this is among the initiatives it is employing to combat prescription drug misuse and diversion and promote safer and healthier communities.

Staff Writer Rhett Morgan’s most memorable stories of 2020

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News