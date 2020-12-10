Time-delay safes to combat robberies installed at all Oklahoma CVS Pharmacy stores

CVS Health announced Thursday the installation of time-delay safes in all 79 Oklahoma CVS Pharmacy locations.
The safes, which electronically delay the time it takes employees to open them, have significantly deterred pharmacy robberies elsewhere in the country and kept opioids and other controlled substances from falling into the wrong hands, the company said.
CVS Health said this is among the initiatives it is employing to combat prescription drug misuse and diversion and promote safer and healthier communities.
