Three new businesses coming to Woodland Hills Mall

Two new retailers and an eatery are coming to Woodland Hills Mall before Christmas.

Rue21 opened Thursday. IKIGAIDO Umami Fries will open on Wednesday and OFFLINE by Aerie on Dec. 16. Opening times are 10 a.m. for all three.

Rue21, a 5,000-square-foot store located on the lower level across from Build A Bear, is a top clothing and accessory retailer geared toward the 15–25-year-old Gen Z customer. It specializes in offering the latest trends at affordable prices with inclusive extended sizing options.

On grand opening day, the first 100 customers to make a purchase in-store were to receive a reusable tote bag.

OFFLINE by Aerie, a sub-brand of active wear and accessories launched in July 2020, is built for movement, comfort and real life, according to the company. The brand is the evolution and expansion of Aerie’s popular leggings collection.

To be located in roughly a 6,932-square-foot space on the upper level across from H&M, OFFLINE offers an assortment of soft, cozy and comfortable active wear, including an assortment of leggings, bike shorts, tops, sports bras, fleece, bottoms and accessories.

IKIGAIDO Umami Fries, which will go in about a 925-square-foot space, specializes in burgers and fries infused with Asian herbs and spices. It will be in the food court (upper level) next to Charley's Philly Steaks.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.