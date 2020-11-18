'This is all I have': Governor's targeted restrictions on restaurants and bars draws mixed reviews

She does, however, share O’Connor’s concerns about the equitability of the restrictions.

“I would just say it’s unreasonable that we also don’t have a (statewide) mask mandate,” she said. “…There are other businesses that are open in cities where there is not a mask mandate and there is no rule about six-foot distance for those individuals. There is no rule about capacity. So, it’s just we’re the only ones that have to pay this tax essentially? I don’t like that.”

Josh Gifford is owner and managing partner of Soundpony, a cycling-themed bar that opened in Tulsa in 2006.

“We are all about public safety, including the regulars who come in here and mingle and see what we have to offer,” he said. “So anything that is moving in the direction of helping stop the spread is good.”

Soundpony revenue has dropped about 75% in 2020, and the new curfew likely will decrease it another 5% to 10%, he said.

“It hurts, personally,” Gifford said. “It hurts the business.”

To combat fewer hours of in-person operation, Soundpony plans to roll out some curbside specials this week from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., he said.