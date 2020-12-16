'This is a story of survival': Hyatt Place opening marks end of labor-intensive effort

Getting the Hyatt Place hotel erected and operational has been a marathon, and project partner Sunny Patel Chatterjee is grateful to reach the finish line.

"This is a story of survival," Chatterjee said of the undertaking, which has taken a few years. "We could have shut the project down. I think the banks would have understood. The city would have understood you know because it's a federal tax program.

"But one of the best things that came out of it is that we worked through COVID. We had employees that we had to keep and their jobs didn't get lost. All of our subcontractors had committed to this. So if we had let them go, all those months they had committed to this project would have been gone."

Thursday marks the soft opening of the 103-unit Hyatt Place, a transformation of the 13-story Boston Building at 400 S. Boston Ave. The venture is a partnership among operator 3S Hotels Groups, River City Development and RK Development, Chatterjee said.

The new Tulsa hotel, which took advantage of historic tax credits, comes at a trying time for the hospitality industry.

The coronavirus crisis has affected that sector the most locally, with 14,069 jobs being lost, 13,830 of which have been recovered, state economist Mark Snead told the Tulsa Regional Chamber event last week.