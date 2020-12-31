`They cried. I cried.': Local hairstylist retires after 62-year career

Back when Harry Cramton was searching for a vocation, his parents made him an offer.

They would pay for beauty school as long as he stuck with the business for a year.

He stayed 62.

“They got their money’s worth,” Cramton said.

As did Cramton’s clients. The 84-year-old hair stylist retired last week from his chair at Ranch Acres Beauty Center.

“They cried. I cried,” he said. “It was really emotional. You become attached to people.”

Cramton moved to Tulsa from Chicago in 1952, graduating from Central High School a year later. He had stint at a flower shop before picking up the shampoo and scissors for good. Cramton worked as a traveling consultant and ending up owning two beauty schools.

“Trade schools offer the world a lot,” he said. “They give people a place if they have an aptitude for something and start you off on a wonderful adventure.”

Cramton operated a salon in the physician’s building at Hillcrest Medical Center for about 30 years.