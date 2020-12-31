`They cried. I cried.': Local hairstylist retires after 62-year career

Back when Harry Cramton was searching for a vocation, his parents made him an offer.
They would pay for beauty school as long as he stuck with the business for a year.
He stayed 62.
“They got their money’s worth,” Cramton said.
As did Cramton’s clients. The 84-year-old hair stylist retired last week from his chair at Ranch Acres Beauty Center.
“They cried. I cried,” he said. “It was really emotional. You become attached to people.”
Cramton moved to Tulsa from Chicago in 1952, graduating from Central High School a year later. He had stint at a flower shop before picking up the shampoo and scissors for good. Cramton worked as a traveling consultant and ending up owning two beauty schools.
“Trade schools offer the world a lot,” he said. “They give people a place if they have an aptitude for something and start you off on a wonderful adventure.”
Cramton operated a salon in the physician’s building at Hillcrest Medical Center for about 30 years.
“If you’ve gone to the same person for 20 years or 30 years or 40 years, you become part of their life in a really strange way,” he said. “I know my clients, and they know me. They know my family.
“We don’t run around together. But they are definitely a part of my life.”
He has shaped the faces of thousands of Tulsans over generations, giving them everything from beehives to bobs to shags.
“What I have learned is that everything is a circle,” Cramton said. “It starts somewhere. It goes away but comes back again in a new form.”
Not forced out by the pandemic, he had planned to retire at the end of 2020.
“Overall, it has been the most wonderful thing,” Cramton said. “I’ve been around people who are so smart and so wonderful who have educated me and talked to me and helped me. I grew up with them and they grew up with me.
“I was blessed to have these wonderful people in my life.”
