The total package: 22-year-old college grad delivers as Tulsa Amazon supervisor

In terms of climbing the corporate ladder, Ashley Calderon’s ascent has been swift.
She has gone from the University of Arkansas to Harvard Business School to Amazon, a trillion-dollar company that has revolutionized the global e-commerce industry.
Heady stuff for a first-generation college graduate.
“Of course, all the credit goes to my parents, who always encouraged me to be better and do better,” said Calderon, area operations manager at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Tulsa. “They are my motivation.
“I’m a 22-year-old manager for one of the biggest companies in the world. I obviously couldn’t be more grateful or blessed.”
Or busy.
Amazon is in its peak season, dispatching from Tulsa as many as 800,000 units daily to households preparing to celebrate the holidays. Locally, nearly 4,000 people — about 3,200 full-timers and roughly 700 part-time and season workers — are employed by the e-commerce giant, said Al Ondreka, Amazon’s regional director of operations.
“It’s been hectic. It’s been fun,” Calderon said. “It’s been eye-opening. It’s been super awesome just being able to put in that work to fulfill that customer promise, which is super rewarding.”
Associates in Tulsa work alongside technology created by Amazon Robotics, picking, packing and shipping small items such as books, household items and toys to customers.
“The focus right now is on making sure we’re getting every package out that needs to get out,” Ondreka said. “We really do take it to the granular level. People say 99.9% is good, but still out of a million packages, a thousand were missed. We focus on those point-ones. We don’t want a single person frowning on Christmas day or during the holidays.”
Amazon has the largest share of e-commerce, where sales are expected to grow by as much as 30% over last year’s holiday season, according to the National Retail Federation. Buoyed by an online shopping culture further fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company saw its third-quarter earnings rise 300% to $6.3 billion.
“In recent years, we’ve done a really good job of opening buildings and getting them running quickly,” Ondreka said. “It’s been no different for Tulsa. In fact, they are one of the better-performing launch buildings this year. They are doing even more than they were expected to do from a volume perspective. The whole team is crushing it.”
As for Calderson, she left family in Los Angeles and landed a four-year scholarship at the University of Arkansas, initially eyeing medicine as a career.
“I was going to be a doctor, but it wasn’t my interest,” she said. “I thought it’s not about the money but doing what you love for the rest of your life.”
Having closely observed the working habits of her truck driver father, she segued at UA into a degree in supply chain management logistics, minoring in Spanish. Matriculating online while at Arkansas and working at Amazon, she completed an expedited graduate course for professionals at Harvard Business School in July.
“I had always been around supply chain with my dad’s trucking,” Calderon said. “So, I decided this is just the route for me. And I love it.”
A hands-on supervisor at Amazon, she interacts often with staff, delivering messages of encouragement and appreciation.
“I love talking to people,” Calderon said. “That’s why I love this job so much. I’m on my feet all day, talking to my associates. At the end of the day, I have my senior leadership. I have my operations manager. They allow us to run the business as our operation and make our decisions and plans, which is awesome.
“… I came to Tulsa never being here before, not having my family close by. But I built a great support team with my teammates. Not only do we have a great team at work, but I’ve been able to build those friendships. It’s definitely a blessing having them around.”
