The total package: 22-year-old college grad delivers as Tulsa Amazon supervisor

“I was going to be a doctor, but it wasn’t my interest,” she said. “I thought it’s not about the money but doing what you love for the rest of your life.”

Having closely observed the working habits of her truck driver father, she segued at UA into a degree in supply chain management logistics, minoring in Spanish. Matriculating online while at Arkansas and working at Amazon, she completed an expedited graduate course for professionals at Harvard Business School in July.

“I had always been around supply chain with my dad’s trucking,” Calderon said. “So, I decided this is just the route for me. And I love it.”

A hands-on supervisor at Amazon, she interacts often with staff, delivering messages of encouragement and appreciation.

“I love talking to people,” Calderon said. “That’s why I love this job so much. I’m on my feet all day, talking to my associates. At the end of the day, I have my senior leadership. I have my operations manager. They allow us to run the business as our operation and make our decisions and plans, which is awesome.