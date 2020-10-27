The Midtowner to add mid-century modern feel to apartment living

Native Briton Tim Yardy has been a historic restoration advocate for years.

As owner of The Maison Group, he has been buying and renovating distressed houses in historic Tulsa neighborhoods since 2007.

His latest project, however, has him on a different course: new multifamily construction. Yardy is behind the development of The Midtowner, a $3.3-million, 33-unit project at 3270 E. 37th. St.

“This area east of Harvard has been long-neglected,” Yardy wrote in an email. “It has been challenging and no one wanted to do anything with it.”

He added by phone: “I was buying a whole bunch of rent houses in this neighborhood and there were two apartments for sale. I bought them and renovated them and really cleaned them up. I thought maybe I could do this again and build from scratch.”

Modeled after a Palm Springs-style resort, The Midtowner will sport a mid-century modern exterior, with a flat roof, railing detail, mid-century block corner detailing and orange doors.

Designed by W Design and scheduled to be completed next summer, it will have 27 one-bedroom units, three one-bedroom deluxe apartments and three two-bedroom units.