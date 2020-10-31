'The land of milk and honey': Forbes magazine ranks Tulsa as fourth-best housing market in America

Boise, Idaho; Provo, Utah; and Ogden, Utah; were ranked ahead of Tulsa on Forbes’ list. Ranked fifth through 10th were Killeen, Texas; Allentown, Pa.; Stockton, Calif.; Richmond, Va.; Indianapolis and Worcester, Mass.

A driver of strong sales in Tulsa, explained Rich Stephens associate broker Joyce Calvert, is the city’s cost of living that has attracted transplants from larger metropolitan areas interested in affordable homes featuring spacious lots surrounded by readily accessible attractions conductive to a reserved lifestyle that Oklahoma provides.

“I consider us land of milk and honey,” said Calvert. “You get a lot of amenities for the price that you’re paying, and usually typically I find that people find that they can afford so much more when they come to this part of the country.”

Chris Martin, a Coldwell Banker real estate agent, said the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t had a negative impact on buyers’ prospects. In fact, Martin said, the current state of affairs increased demand because of low interest rates available to families in the market for homes.