The Holberton School, a software engineering institute, to double in size

Libby Ediger had lofty goals for The Holberton School when it kicked off year ago.

“We knew that the initial campus we were launching could house 200 students, which was a great place for us to start,” Holberton Tulsa’s executive director said of the tuition-deferred software engineering institute. “But the dream was always to attract enough interest that someday we could need to expand.”

That someday is today.

The Holberton School announced last week that it plans to more than double the size of its facility, adding at least 18,000 square feet to its campus at 15 N. Cheyenne Ave.

The build-out will feature more areas for peer and project-based learning, gathering spaces for community partners and a roof deck. Holberton is teaming with architect W Design, Miller-Tippens Construction and the building’s owner, John Gaberino, on the project, which is expected to be completed by April 2022.

Holberton examined its numbers in June, and despite operating in the middle of a pandemic, enrollment numbers were strong, Ediger said.