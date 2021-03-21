The Holberton School, a software engineering institute, to double in size

Libby Ediger had lofty goals for The Holberton School when it kicked off year ago.
“We knew that the initial campus we were launching could house 200 students, which was a great place for us to start,” Holberton Tulsa’s executive director said of the tuition-deferred software engineering institute. “But the dream was always to attract enough interest that someday we could need to expand.”
That someday is today.
The Holberton School announced last week that it plans to more than double the size of its facility, adding at least 18,000 square feet to its campus at 15 N. Cheyenne Ave.
The build-out will feature more areas for peer and project-based learning, gathering spaces for community partners and a roof deck. Holberton is teaming with architect W Design, Miller-Tippens Construction and the building’s owner, John Gaberino, on the project, which is expected to be completed by April 2022.
Holberton examined its numbers in June, and despite operating in the middle of a pandemic, enrollment numbers were strong, Ediger said.
“We began to chart out what the next couple of years would look like and realized that we were going to need the space come the spring, summer of 2022,” she said by phone. “If we wanted to be on top of that, then we were going to need to get to work.”
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the existing Holberton facility has various conference rooms, quiet spaces and nooks to accommodate students’ various working and studying styles. Students also have access to a cantina and lab with more than 30 computer systems.
Tulsa students graduate in just less than two years with a certificate of completion in full-stack software engineering. The school’s deferred-tuition template allows students to start paying once they are employed.
“So, they go out into the world after they graduate, get a job and they pay us a percentage of their income, which means the more money they make, the more tuition they pay back to the school,” Ediger said. “That really incentivizes a school to do what a school should, and that’s prepare someone for the workforce and help them get employed.”
Holberton has about 100 active students, about 70% of whom are from Tulsa. Their average age is roughly 30.
“It’s pretty surreal,” Ediger said. “In year two, being able to quite literally double the space, double down on Tulsa is something that we’re really, really excited about. We’re going to be here for a long while.”
