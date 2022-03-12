The great outdoors, privately: Startup Explore Eden seeks to match campers, private landowners

Call it a unique, get-back-to-nature potential.

Or, if you are a landowner with a scenic view or cool spot, a way to supplement your income.

A relatively new company that aims to match private outdoor areas with campers is seeking private landowners in the Tulsa area who are interested in making some extra money.

Explore Eden, launched in June, is looking for private land, cabin, and camper/sprinter van owners who want to profit by renting their assets to campers and outdoors enthusiasts.

“It’s pretty much open to any landowner who has property that they would be willing to rent out,” said Coleman Davis, director of operations for the company, who resides in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and grew up in south Tulsa.

“It could be cabins, or just a nice area of land for campers,” he said.

The idea for Explore Eden came from the company’s founder, Stuart Collier, Davis said.

“Our founder had purchased some land in Arkansas. He didn’t really love the state parks system and really didn’t like what it provided,” Davis said.

“Quickly after that, they had some family friends reach out and asked if they could stay on the land and they were willing to pay. ... He said, ‘No, you can stay here for free ...,’ but that’s kind of where the idea came from.”

Explore Eden has 21 private sites so far in northwest Arkansas and Missouri, Davis said, and is looking to expand to Tulsa and other areas in Oklahoma.

The company in a news release said it “solves the problem of expensive and confusing-to-plan camping trips and overcrowded state parks and campsites by unveiling once hidden land and opening it up to the public for a safe, custom, outdoor camping experience.”

With three large lakes within a 20- to 30-minute drive — Keystone, Skiatook and Oologah — many Tulsa-area landowners could benefit from the rent campers could provide, Davis said.

However, landowners do not necessarily have to offer waterfront property on lakes or rivers.

Nor do they necessarily have to be in the immediate Tulsa area.

“If we get a call from someone, say, in Broken Bow (far southeastern Oklahoma), we are looking for them, too,” Davis said.

The landowner could have cabins, or areas where recreational vehicles could be set up, or simply attractive areas for tent campers.

Explore Eden could also provide RVs, tents and other gear for interested campers who either don’t have that equipment, or don’t want to pack and haul it with them.

“Most people can’t afford $30,000 for a camper. But that’s something we could provide. When we go to new markets, we are looking for other companies to partner with us, as well,” in providing RVs, campers, camping equipment or even just a setup for a day picnic, Davis said.

He said Explore Eden prioritizes “out of the way” locations.

“What we want to stay away from are places that are not unique. I’m not going to list my backyard on there,” he said.

“We want to make sure we provide a good, luxurious piece of property.”

It would be up to landowners the amount they would charge guests, he said, adding the company could also provide basic guidelines on pricing, depending on the location and services/equipment offered.

Explore Eden’s website currently has downloadable apps for both iPhone and Android.

Potential hosts can create a profile on the app, then enter information about their property/facility and set their rental price.

Once a host is approved by the company, their camping location becomes active on the app for the public to rent, similar to vacation home rental sites.

When a renter books a property/facility, hosts are notified immediately and compensated 24 hours after guest arrival, Davis said.

The website should have a booking function for guests by the end of March, he said.

Davis, who graduated from Metro Christian Academy in Tulsa before obtaining a degree at the University of Arkansas, said he did not change his first name — Coleman — because of Explore Eden.

Coleman is a major brand of camping equipment and accessories.

“I had nicknames growing up. I was called the Green Lantern or the Coleman cooler,” he said, laughing.

“It seems fitting, doesn’t it?”

Landowners interested in renting out their properties through Explore Eden can email info@exploreeden.com or coleman@exploreeden.com for more information.

Interested campers can download Explore Eden’s apps at exploreeden.com.

