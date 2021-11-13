Thanksgiving travel forecast up this year, with most planning to drive

AAA, a federation of motor clubs throughout North America, predicts that 53.4 million people nationwide will travel during the Thanksgiving holiday, up 13% from 2020.
The figure brings travel volumes within 5% of prepandemic levels in 2019, with air travel almost completely recovered from its dramatic fall during the pandemic, up 80% over last year. As restrictions continue to lift and consumer confidence builds, AAA urges travelers to be proactive when making their travel plans this holiday season.
“This Thanksgiving, travel will look a lot different than last year,” Paula Twidale, senior vice president for AAA Travel, said in a statement. “Now that the borders are open and new health and safety guidelines are in place, travel is once again high on the list for Americans who are ready to reunite with their loved ones for the holiday.”
With 6.4 million more people traveling this Thanksgiving, coupled with the recent opening of the U.S. borders to fully vaccinated international travelers, people should prepare for roads and airports to be noticeably more crowded.
“International travel reopening will allow people to reconnect with friends and family and explore new places, while also giving a much-needed boost to the economy,” Twidale said. “But it also means airports will be busier than we’ve seen, so travelers must plan for longer lines and extra time for TSA checks.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released its recommendations for holiday gatherings and related travel, saying the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible. Everyone’s situation is unique, though, so AAA urges anyone considering gathering or traveling for Thanksgiving to consult CDC guidance before finalizing holiday plans.
This year’s forecast marks the highest single-year increase in Thanksgiving travelers since 2005. Despite gas costing over a dollar more per gallon than this time last year, 90% of people plan to travel by car as their preferred mode of travel.
Although vehicles still are the most popular choice for travelers, a greater share than last year will opt to travel by air and other modes such as bus, train or cruise this year.
Whether persons plan to do so by car or plane, it’s important to know how to navigate the new travel landscape to avoid unnecessary stress and challenges on the way to your Thanksgiving destination.
AAA recommends booking flights, car rentals and accommodations as early as possible.
The organization finds that the average lowest airfare is 27.3% less than last year, coming in at $132. Tuesday and Wednesday are still the most expensive and heaviest travel days, with Monday being the lightest and least expensive.
Mid-range hotel rates have risen about 39%, with average nightly rates ranging between $137 and $172 for AAA Approved Hotels.
Daily car rental rates have increased 4% compared to last Thanksgiving at $98. Over the summer, consumers experienced high costs and limited availability of rental cars in some markets due to the semi-conductor chip shortage affecting automakers. While this shortage has subsided, it could return as the holidays near.
AAA recommends arriving at the airport early to allow for plenty of time to get through longer TSA lines and other travel checkpoints. For domestic travel, AAA suggests two hours ahead of departure time, three hours for international.
For those traveling by car, the organization advises getting an inspection to check key components such as the battery, fuel system, tires, brakes and fluid levels.
The data and analytics company INRIX, in collaboration with AAA, predicts that drivers will experience the worst congestion heading into the holiday weekend as commuters leave work early and mix with holiday travelers.
“Thanksgiving is one of the busiest holidays for road trips, and this year will be no different, even during the pandemic,” Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst for INRIX, said in a statement.
“Drivers around major metros must be prepared for significant delays, especially Wednesday afternoon. Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic.”
