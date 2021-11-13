Thanksgiving travel forecast up this year, with most planning to drive

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released its recommendations for holiday gatherings and related travel, saying the best way to minimize COVID-19 risk is to get vaccinated if you’re eligible. Everyone’s situation is unique, though, so AAA urges anyone considering gathering or traveling for Thanksgiving to consult CDC guidance before finalizing holiday plans.

This year’s forecast marks the highest single-year increase in Thanksgiving travelers since 2005. Despite gas costing over a dollar more per gallon than this time last year, 90% of people plan to travel by car as their preferred mode of travel.

Although vehicles still are the most popular choice for travelers, a greater share than last year will opt to travel by air and other modes such as bus, train or cruise this year.

Whether persons plan to do so by car or plane, it’s important to know how to navigate the new travel landscape to avoid unnecessary stress and challenges on the way to your Thanksgiving destination.

AAA recommends booking flights, car rentals and accommodations as early as possible.