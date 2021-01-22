Texas energy company purchases Tulsa-based Mid-Con Energy Partners

Contango Oil & Gas Company has acquired a Tulsa-based Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Houston-based Contango announced the completion of the deal Thursday. In accordance with the merger agreement, Mid-Con unitholders will receive 1.75 shares of Contango common stock for each unit of Mid-Con common units owned. Mid-Con common units no longer will be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

"After many months of significant effort from both companies, this merger further highlights Contango’s ability to execute on its strategy to acquire producing properties and implement cost-cutting efforts that maximize shareholder returns," Contango CEO Wilkie S. Colyer Jr. said in a statement.

The merger increases largest shareholder and Contango Chair John C. Goff's ownership of the combined business to just below 25%.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.