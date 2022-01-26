Texas-based company closes on purchase of Reasor's grocery stores

Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) has closed on its purchase of the Oklahoma-based Reasor's grocery chain, a transaction first announced in November.

The sales price was not disclosed.

With support from the Reasor’s Employee Stock Ownership Program (ESOP), Reasor’s stores are a new division of Tyler, Texas-based BGC. These stores will continue to serve the greater Tulsa area under the Reasor’s name.

With Reasor's locations and more than 2,000 employees, BGC has more than 200 stores with more than 19,000 employee-partners serving in four states.

"This partnership is a true merger of two family-led grocers coming together to better serve the Tulsa community," said Jeff Reasor, president of the Reasor's division of BGC. "Our combined team will bring increased resources which will lead to reinvestment in the stores, expansion into new communities, enhanced technology and greater charitable giving.

"Our respective teams have worked together the last several months to ensure a smooth transition. We are excited for the future and grateful for the community’s support of our Reasor’s stores."

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.